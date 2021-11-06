Child Killed, Man Critically Injured In Bronx Apartment Building Fire
The FDNY says firefighters were sent to a building on East 135th Street around 5:15 p.m. Friday for a report of a fire in a compactor chute.Full Article
MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx -- A fire at a Bronx apartment building left a 6-year-old boy dead and a man critically injured Friday..