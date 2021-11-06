At Least 8 Dead at Houston Music Festival After Crowd Surge Causes ‘Panic’
Published
Dozens of other people who attended a Travis Scott concert at the Astroworld music festival were injured, Houston’s fire chief said.Full Article
Published
Dozens of other people who attended a Travis Scott concert at the Astroworld music festival were injured, Houston’s fire chief said.Full Article
Officials in Texas say at least eight people are dead and several others have been injured in a crowd surge at the Astroworld..