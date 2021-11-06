8 people dead and several injured at Travis Scott's Astroworld music festival
We have the latest from Houston, where surging crowds led to panic at the Astroworld Festival, resulting in at least 8 deaths and several injuries.Full Article
Video shows rapper Travis Scott pausing his performance as an ambulance approached the crowd. At least eight people died and many..
At least eight people are dead and many others were injured after the crowd surged forward as rapper Travis Scott was on stage at..