House Sends $1.2 Trillion Infrastructure Bill To President Biden’s Desk
Published
The House passed the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that represents a key piece of President Biden's domestic agenda.Full Article
Published
The House passed the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that represents a key piece of President Biden's domestic agenda.Full Article
Rep. Conor Lamb (D-PA) says that the infrastructure bill had to be downsized because of President Trump’s attacks. ‘The exact..
Democrats rescued President Joe Biden's faltering domestic agenda on Friday, passing a giant infrastructure package that is one of..