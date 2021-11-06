House Sends $1.2 Trillion Infrastructure Bill To President Biden’s Desk
Published
The House passed the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that represents a key piece of President Biden's domestic agenda.Full Article
Published
The House passed the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that represents a key piece of President Biden's domestic agenda.Full Article
Rep. Conor Lamb (D-PA) says that the infrastructure bill had to be downsized because of President Trump’s attacks. ‘The exact..
We look at the latest push - and resistance - to the passage of President Biden's $1.75 trillion social spending bill, as well as..