Two California couples gave birth to each others' babies and spent months raising children that weren't theirs after a mix-up at the fertility clinic, according to a lawsuit filed on Monday.Full Article
Two California couples give birth to each others' babies after mix-up at fertility clinic
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
California parents sue after getting another couple's embryo
New Zealand Herald
Two California couples gave birth to each others' babies after a mix-up at a fertility clinic and spent months raising children..
-
US couple sues IVF clinic over 'wrong baby'
Deutsche Welle
-
California parents sue after getting another couple’s embryo
Belfast Telegraph
-
California couple sue clinic for alleged IVF swap 'horror'
Upworthy
-
Parents sue after getting another couple's embryo
USATODAY.com
Advertisement
More coverage
IVF Embryo Mixup Leaves Two Couples Raising Each Other's Babies: 'It's Still a Daily Struggle'
Two L.A. couples gave birth to each others' babies after a mixup at their IVF clinic and spent four months raising children that..
People
California parents sue after getting another couple's embryo
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two California couples gave birth to each others' babies after a mix-up at a fertility clinic and spent months..
SeattlePI.com