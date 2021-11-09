Dean Stockwell of 'Quantum Leap,' 'Blue Velvet' dies at 85
Starting his career as a child actor, Dean Stockwell gained cult status for his quirky performance as the hologram Al on 'Quantum Leap'
Dean Stockwell, , ‘Quantum Leap’ Star, Dead at 85.
According to 'Deadline,'
Stockwell died at home of
natural..
The Golden Globe award-winning star also appeared in Blue Velvet and Married to the Mob.