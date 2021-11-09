Kyle Rittenhouse Trial: Prosecutors Rest Their Case; Will Rittenhouse Take The Stand?
Published
Kenosha County prosecutors rested their case in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial on Tuesday afternoon, after more than five days of testimony.Full Article
Published
Kenosha County prosecutors rested their case in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial on Tuesday afternoon, after more than five days of testimony.Full Article
Watch VideoProsecutors have rested their case against Kyle Rittenhouse after 5 1/2 days of testimony in which they sought to..
Watch VideoThe jury at Kyle Rittenhouse's murder trial over a string of shootings on the streets of Kenosha watched one of the..