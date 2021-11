Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic was suspended one game without pay for “forcefully shoving” Heat forward Markieff Morris, the NBA announced late Tuesday night. Morris was fined $50,000 for committing his Flagrant 2, which preceded Jokic’s shove. Jokic will be suspended for Wednesday’s game against Indiana. In addition, Heat forward Jimmy Butler was fined $30,000 […]