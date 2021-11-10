Suspected 'serial killer' connected to 6 murders in Missouri and Kansas, police say
Perez Reed has been charged with at least four murders in Missouri and is a suspect in two others in Kansas, court records and police statements show.
Court documents link suspect to alleged murders in Kansas, Missouri
Perez Reed was arrested in connection with murders and shootings in Kansas City and St. Louis after police traced his cellphone to..