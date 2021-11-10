Prosecutors recommend 51-month sentence for 'QAnon Shaman'
Published
He pleaded guilty in early September to obstruction of an official proceeding, a charge that comes with a maximum of 20 years in prison.Full Article
Published
He pleaded guilty in early September to obstruction of an official proceeding, a charge that comes with a maximum of 20 years in prison.Full Article
The 51-month sentence against Jacob Chansley is the longest requested by prosecutors in the litany of January 6 cases, CNN..
'The public face of the Capitol riot'