A businessman who travelled to space with William Shatner last month has died after a small plane crashed in New Jersey.Full Article
CEO who went to space with William Shatner killed in plane crash
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Man who went to space with Shatner dies in plane crash
Upworthy
A man who traveled to space with William Shatner last month was killed along with another person when the small plane they were in..
-
US entrepreneur who flew to space with actor William Shatner dies in plane crash
Indian Express
-
Man who went to space with Shatner dies in plane crash
SeattlePI.com
-
Tech Mogul Glen de Vries, Who Blasted Into Space Alongside William Shatner, Dead At 49 In Plane Crash
OK! Magazine
-
William Shatner crew mate on space flight killed in small plane crash
Upworthy
Advertisement
More coverage
Blue Origin astronaut Glen de Vries killed in plane crash
Bleacher Report AOL
Business mogul Glen de Vries, who flew on Blue Origin flight with William Shatner, has been killed in a plane crash. CNN’s Krisin..
-
Business Mogul Who Launched Into Space With William Shatner Dies In Plane Crash
Daily Caller
-
William Shatner crew mate on space flight killed in small plane crash in New Jersey
Upworthy
-
Man who blasted to space alongside Star Trek star dies in plane crash
CBC.ca
-
Man who went to space with William Shatner dies in plane crash
Belfast Telegraph