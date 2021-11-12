It could be the last day of Britney Spears' conservatorship
Britney Spears' conservatorship will be back in court Friday, possibly for the last time. Both she and her father have asked the court to end the arrangement.Full Article
Britney Spears and her fiancé Sam Asghari proudly danced around in #FreeBritney T-shirts the day before a court hearing that..
Sept. 29 was a huge day for Britney Spears and her millions of fans as her father was suspended from the conservatorship.