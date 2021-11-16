Reports: Mets Finalizing GM Deal With Billy Eppler
Published
Before he joined the Angels, Eppler served in a variety of roles with the Yankees, including as the team's assistant general manager between 2012 and 2014.Full Article
Published
Before he joined the Angels, Eppler served in a variety of roles with the Yankees, including as the team's assistant general manager between 2012 and 2014.Full Article
Billy Eppler is finalizing an agreement to be the new general manager of the Mets, sources told Jeff Passan on Monday night.