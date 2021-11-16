Reports: Noah Syndergaard Bolts Mets For 1-Year, $21 Million Contract With Angels
The veteran right-hander pitched just two innings last season for the Mets following his recovery from Tommy John surgery.Full Article
NEW YORK --- Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard and the Los Angeles Angels have agreed to $21 million deal, according to reports. ESPN's..