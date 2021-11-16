Actor Heath Freeman of 'Bones,' 'NCIS' dead at 41
Published
Actor and producer Heath Freeman, known for his roles in "NCIS" and "Bones," has died at the age of 41, his manager announced Tuesday.Full Article
Published
Actor and producer Heath Freeman, known for his roles in "NCIS" and "Bones," has died at the age of 41, his manager announced Tuesday.Full Article
Freeman was best known for playing murderer Howard Epps on “Bones.” His other acting credits include guest spot son “ER,”..
The actor, who also appeared on "NCIS" and "ER," was hailed as "extraordinarily gifted."
#heathfreeman #ncis
Heath Freeman's manager wrote that he was "a brilliant human being with an intense and soulful spirit" in a statement confirming..