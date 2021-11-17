Curry Scores 37, Durant Season-Low 19 As Warriors Rout Nets
Durant came in leading the league with 29.6 points per game, but he managed only 19, the first time all season he didn't hit 20.Full Article
Steph Curry scored 37 points and easily won the matchup of the NBA's top two scorers when Kevin Durant had his worst game of the..
For just the second time this season, the Golden State Warriors are underdogs.
