Julius Jones' family, friends call on Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt to stop Thursday's execution
Barring intervention from Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, Julius Jones will be executed Thursday for a 1999 murder. He has maintained his innocence.
Jones is on Oklahoma death row for murdering Paul Howell, a crime his backers contend he did not commit. Gov. Kevin Stitt has..