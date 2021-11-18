Oklahoma Governor Commutes Julius Jones's Death Sentence Hours Before Execution
Julius Jones was convicted of first-degree murder in 2002 and had been scheduled to die by lethal injection on Thursday.Full Article
The governor of Oklahoma commuted the death sentence at the last-minute of a 41-year-old Black man who was to be executed for a..
Jones was set to be executed Thursday for the 1999 murder of Paul Howell; his supporters allege he did not commit the crime. Gov...