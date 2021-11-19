Tom Holland, Lil Nas X among stars at GQ Men of the Year Awards
Stars including Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Lil Nas X, Nicolas Cage and Henry Golding hit the red carpet at the annual GQ Men of the Year Awards in Los Angeles. (Nov. 19)
Lil Nas X gets emotional looking back at his fashion choices from his first music video all the way up until his first time..