Search For Jimmy Hoffa’s Remains Leads FBI To Land Near Old New Jersey Landfill
The FBI has obtained a search warrant to “conduct a site survey underneath the Pulaski Skyway,” a spokesperson told The Associated Press.Full Article
The decades-long odyssey to find the remains of former Teamsters boss Jimmy Hoffa has turned to New Jersey. The FBI says it..
Jimmy Hoffa seemingly vanished on July 30, 1975, outside the Machus Red Fox Restaurant in Bloomfield Township, Michigan.