Controversial Teddy Roosevelt Statue Outside Natural History Museum Being Loaned To Presidential Library In North Dakota
Published
The statue has long been criticized as racist in the portrayal of Native American and Black figures.Full Article
Published
The statue has long been criticized as racist in the portrayal of Native American and Black figures.Full Article
The Theodore Roosevelt statue outside the American Museum of Natural History
For years, The Equestrian Statue — which..
The American Museum of Natural History’s memorial, which has stirred objections as a symbol of colonialism and racism, is planned..