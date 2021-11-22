Driver Plows S.U.V. Into Holiday Parade in Wisconsin
Published
A witness said the vehicle sped down the street as the parade, in Waukesha, Wis., near Milwaukee, was going on. It was not clear how many people were injured.Full Article
Published
A witness said the vehicle sped down the street as the parade, in Waukesha, Wis., near Milwaukee, was going on. It was not clear how many people were injured.Full Article
Multiple people were injured on Sunday in Waukesha, Wis., after an SUV drove through a barricade at the city's Christmas parade,..
A car ran through a Waukesha, Wisconsin, Christmas Parade Sunday night, leaving multiple people injured, according to Milwaukee..