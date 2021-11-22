Column: ‘Right now, it’s sickening.’ After another late collapse and a 5th straight loss, Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy is under fire.
At the end of a brutal Sunday afternoon, on the heels of his team’ s fifth consecutive loss, with the aggravation of a fed-up city echoing into the evening, Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy stood at a lectern inside Soldier Field and stammered his way through a recap. Nagy had to find some way to describe his team’ s galling 16-13 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, an...Full Article