(NEXSTAR) - Set your DVRs: "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" will air before Thanksgiving this year. The holiday classic, featuring Rudolph, Hermey, Yukon Cornelius and the rest of the gang, is scheduled to air on CBS on Monday, Nov. 22 at 8 p.m. ET. If you miss it on CBS, don't worry, Freeform will also be showing [...]