Court Urged to Let Jan. 6 Panel See Trump White House Files
Published
In appellate briefs, lawyers for the House and the Justice Department argued against the former president’s claim of executive privilege.Full Article
Published
In appellate briefs, lawyers for the House and the Justice Department argued against the former president’s claim of executive privilege.Full Article
Watch VideoLongtime Trump ally Steve Bannon appeared before a judge on Monday to face criminal contempt charges for defying a..
The ex-president’s brief to a federal appeals court argued that his residual secrecy powers could block a House subpoena for..