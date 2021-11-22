Pfizer: COVID vaccine is 100 percent effective in adolescents
Published
Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine was 100% effective in protecting adolescents between the ages of 12 and 15, the companies announced Monday.Full Article
Published
Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine was 100% effective in protecting adolescents between the ages of 12 and 15, the companies announced Monday.Full Article
Fully vaccinated people who got a Pfizer booster shot in a large trial were at much lower risk of catching Covid-19. Veuer’s..
Pfizer and BioNTech said on Monday their Covid-19 vaccine remained 100 percent effective in children 12 to 15 years old, four..