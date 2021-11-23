Covid Cases in Children Are Rising, Pediatricians Say
Published
Cases in children in the United States have risen by 32 percent from about two weeks ago, amid a rush to inoculate children ahead of the winter holiday season.Full Article
Published
Cases in children in the United States have risen by 32 percent from about two weeks ago, amid a rush to inoculate children ahead of the winter holiday season.Full Article
Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine could be available to kids within weeks and Kentucky pediatricians are ready.