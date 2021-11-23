Waukesha parade crash suspect captured on doorbell camera shortly after crash
Darrell Brooks showed up on a stranger's doorstep shortly after the crash, asking to use his phone.
A Ring camera doorbell video camera appears to have captured the moment when Darrell Brooks was taken into custody by the police.
The suspect accused of mowing down a crowd of holiday revelers in Wisconsin was captured in a doorbell camera before his arrest..