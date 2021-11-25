Three Men Found Guilty of Murder in Ahmaud Arbery Shooting
Three white men were found guilty of murder and other charges on Wednesday for the pursuit and fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man.Full Article
Watch VideoNewsy National Correspondent Tammy Estwick and Tarleton State University Criminal Justice Professor Alex Del Carmen..
Lawyers defending three white men accused of murder in the death of Black jogger Ahmaud Arbery failed in their citizen’s arrest..