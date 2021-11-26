New COVID variant dubbed 'omicron' by WHO, classified as 'variant of concern': Latest updates
A COVID-19 variant in South Africa has been dubbed "omicron" and classified as a highly transmissible "variant of concern."
Watch VideoThe discovery of a new coronavirus variant sent a chill through much of the world Friday as nations raced to halt air..
The World Health Organisation has dubbed the B.1.1.529 variant of Covid 'Omicron' and designated the strain "of concern."