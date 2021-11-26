Delaware high school football playoffs scoreboard 2021
Published
Follow Delaware high school football quarterfinal scores live and catch up on our coverage of the state's teams and players.
Published
Follow Delaware high school football quarterfinal scores live and catch up on our coverage of the state's teams and players.
In a wild night of high school playoff semifinal action Brandon and Madison Central won their semifinals and will play each other..
VIDEO: High School Football Highlights: Nov. 19