Researchers announce discovery of ancient mammoth tusk found 10,000 feet deep in the ocean
Published
California researchers believe the discovered tusk is at least 10,000 years old, but they are unsure how it got to the ocean.
Published
California researchers believe the discovered tusk is at least 10,000 years old, but they are unsure how it got to the ocean.
A discovery in the Pacific Ocean off California leads to “an ‘Indiana Jones’ mixed with ‘Jurassic Park’ moment.”
A discovery in the Pacific Ocean off California leads to “an Indiana Jones mixed with Jurassic Park moment.”