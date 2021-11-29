Jack Dorsey has confirmed that he will be resigning as Twitter's chief executive after a share price spike followed reports of the move.Full Article
'Time for me to leave': Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey resigns
Sky News0 shares 2 views
Related news coverage
Twitter's Jack Dorsey steps down as CEO after 16 years at the social media giant
euronews (in English)
Dorsey faced calls from Twitter stakeholder Elliott Management Corp to step down from one of the companies in early 2020.
Advertisement
More coverage
Jack Dorsey is no longer Twitter’s CEO — by choice, this time
The Next Web
Jack Dorsey is no longer the CEO of Twitter. Starting today, that title goes to Parag Agrawal, formerly the company’s Chief..
-
Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey steps down as CEO
Deutsche Welle
-
Jack Dorsey announces resignation from Twitter
PIX 11
-
Jack Dorsey resigns as CEO of Twitter
Ars Technica
-
Jack Dorsey resigns, Parag Agrawal is the new Twitter CEO
BGR India