President Biden: Omicron coronavirus variant 'a cause for concern, not a cause for panic'
Published
President Biden said the administration's plan to combat COVID-19, including the omicron variant, includes encouraging vaccinations, not lockdowns.
Published
President Biden said the administration's plan to combat COVID-19, including the omicron variant, includes encouraging vaccinations, not lockdowns.
President Biden urged Americans to remain calm as scientists work to determine the strength and the transmissibility of the..
The new Omicron variant of COVID-19 is a "cause for concern and not for panic", Joe Biden has insisted.