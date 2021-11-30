The new Miss USA is Elle Smith, a local TV reporter from Kentucky
Published
Elle Smith traded in her Miss Kentucky sash for a Miss USA crown on Monday night. She is slated to compete in the Miss Universe pageant in Israel next month.Full Article
Published
Elle Smith traded in her Miss Kentucky sash for a Miss USA crown on Monday night. She is slated to compete in the Miss Universe pageant in Israel next month.Full Article
Miss Kentucky Elle Smith, a broadcast news reporter for WHAS-TV in Louisville, took home the title of Miss USA 2021.