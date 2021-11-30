What To Know About Oxford High School
Published
Located in Oxford, a small community in northern Oakland County, it is the only high school in the Oxford Community Schools district.Full Article
Published
Located in Oxford, a small community in northern Oakland County, it is the only high school in the Oxford Community Schools district.Full Article
Watch VideoA 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at his Michigan high school on Tuesday, killing three students and wounding six..
Watch VideoBoth sides are telling the Supreme Court there's no middle ground in Wednesday's showdown over abortion. The justices..