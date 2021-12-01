Gun Used in Michigan School Shooting Was Purchased by Suspect’s Father
The semiautomatic gun used in the shooting at Oxford high school was purchased by the suspect’s father on Nov. 26, four days before Tuesday’s shooting.Full Article
Watch VideoA 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at his Michigan high school on Tuesday, killing three students and wounding six..