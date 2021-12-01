Crowds gather as Supreme Court hears abortion case
Abortion rights are on the line at the Supreme Court in historic arguments over the landmark ruling nearly 50 years ago that declared a nationwide right to end a pregnancy. (Dec. 1)
The court's eventual ruling may cut off abortion access for tens of millions of American women.
Watch VideoOral arguments at the Supreme Court on Wednesday represent the best opportunity leaders on the right have had in decades..