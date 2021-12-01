15-year-old charged in Michigan school shooting
Published
Prosecutors have charged a 15-year-old with murder, terrorism and other crimes in connection with Tuesday's school shooting in Michigan in which 4 people were killed.Full Article
Published
Prosecutors have charged a 15-year-old with murder, terrorism and other crimes in connection with Tuesday's school shooting in Michigan in which 4 people were killed.Full Article
Watch VideoA 15-year-old boy was charged Wednesday with murder, terrorism and other crimes for a shooting that killed four fellow..
A fourth student, a 17-year-old boy, died on Wednesday from wounds he suffered when a sophomore student opened fire at a Michigan..