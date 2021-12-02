As US Confirms First Omicron Case, CDC Works To Step Up Testing Requirements
Wednesday, the U.S confirmed its first case of covid caused by the new Omicron variant, found in a fully vaccinated patient in California.Full Article
TOKYO (AP) — The omicron variant kept a jittery world off-kilter Wednesday as Japan further tightened travel restrictions,..
LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria has detected its first case of the omicron coronavirus variant in a sample it collected in October,..