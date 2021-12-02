Democratic Party Favors the Vice-President To Run Instead of Joe Biden in the 2024 Election
Published
Joe Biden will be dropped by the Democrats and the vice-president Kamala Harris is their ticket. Some would think it ironic though.Full Article
Published
Joe Biden will be dropped by the Democrats and the vice-president Kamala Harris is their ticket. Some would think it ironic though.Full Article
Stacey Abrams
Announces Run, for GA Governor.
The popular GA Democrat
announced her run
for governor in a..
White House Says, Biden Intends to Run, In 2024 Election.
'The Independent' reports that the White House has confirmed that..