Alec Baldwin: “Someone is responsible” for shooting, but “not me”
Published
Alec Baldwin said he feels incredible sadness and regret over the shooting that killed a cinematographer on a New Mexico film set, but not guilt.Full Article
Published
Alec Baldwin said he feels incredible sadness and regret over the shooting that killed a cinematographer on a New Mexico film set, but not guilt.Full Article
Alec Baldwin was seen getting emotional while answering questions about the fatal shooting, allegedly pulling the trigger, and even..
Watch VideoAlec Baldwin told ABC's George Stephanopoulos in an interview airing Thursday that he did not pull the trigger on a prop..