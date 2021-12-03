Holiday TV shows and movies set in Colorado: From “Dumb and Dumber” to “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”
Published
Screenwriters have, for decades, set their westerns, horror films and apocalyptic sci-fi/fantasy in the malleable mountains and plains of Colorado. But the holiday special or movie is so far down the prestige list that it usually sails under NORAD's radar. From "Dumb and Dumber" to "Die Hard 2," here are a few of our favorites (and a couple of clunkers for good measure)Full Article