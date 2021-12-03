Hawaii under blizzard warning as 12 inches of snow and winds up to 100 mph expected
From Friday until Sunday, the Big Island of Hawaii is under a blizzard warning. A foot of snow and winds up to 100 mph are expected.
A blizzard warning has been issued for Hawaii, with at least 12 inches of snow forecast this weekend.
Up to a foot of snow, 100 mph winds, torrential rains and flooding are all in the...
