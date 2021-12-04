Parents of Michigan Shooting Suspect Arrested, Police Say
Published
The couple were charged after officials said their son carried out the shootings using a handgun his parents had bought for him.Full Article
Published
The couple were charged after officials said their son carried out the shootings using a handgun his parents had bought for him.Full Article
The parents of a teenager accused of a school shooting in which four people died have been arrested after going missing.
Parents of Michigan , High School Shooter, Charged with Manslaughter.
CBS News reports the parents of the student who killed..