Vigil held for victims of Michigan school shooting
Published
A vigil was held Friday for the victims of a school shooting in Oxford Township, Michigan, near Detroit. (Dec. 4)
University of Michigan announced uniform decal to honor victims of the Oxford High School Shooting.
Watch VideoA 15-year-old boy was charged Wednesday with murder, terrorism and other crimes for a shooting that killed four fellow..