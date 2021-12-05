Veteran who survived WWII and COVID-19 honored on his 105th birthday
Published
Drafted in 1943, Major Wooten landed in France in 1944 and was one of four brothers serving at the same time during the war.Full Article
Published
Drafted in 1943, Major Wooten landed in France in 1944 and was one of four brothers serving at the same time during the war.Full Article
World War II veteran who worked on USS Cod turns 101 years old
A Colorado WWII veteran says he feels “pretty good” for having made it 100 recently.