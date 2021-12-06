Sylvester Stallone to Star in Taylor Sheridan’s Mob Drama ‘Kansas City’ at Paramount+

Taylor Sheridan is heading East and he’s bringing Sylvester Stallone with him. Stallone will star in the “Yellowstone” creator’s mob drama “Kansas City” for Paramount+.



The series marks Stallone’s first regular series TV role in his 50-year career. Sheridan will write and produce the series with Terence Winter, who will serve as showrunner.



The series, set in present day, follows legendary New York City mobster Sal (Stallone), who is faced with the startling task of reestablishing his Italian mafia family to the modernized, straight-shooting town of Kansas City, Missouri. There, Sal encounters surprising and unsuspecting characters who follow him along his unconventional path to power.



David Glasser, Ron Burkle and Bob Yari of 101 Studios also executive producing. MTV Entertainment Studios will also produce. Stallone is also an executive producer on the project.



“Kansas City,” which has opened a writers room, would be Sheridan’s third series for Paramount+. The Jeremy Renner-led “Mayor of Kingstown” premiered last month and the “Yellowstone” prequel “1883” debuts later this month; “Yellowstone” is currently in its fourth season on cable channel Paramount Network.



Deadline first reported the news of “Kansas City” and Stallone’s involvement. Stallone is repped by CAA.