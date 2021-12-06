‘Succession’ Tops Critics Choice Awards Television Nominations

“Succession” leads all shows in television nominations for the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards, the Critics Choice Association announced on Monday.



A year after Season 2 of the HBO series won the Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series, Season 3 received eight Critics Choice nominations, while runners-up “Evil” and “Mare of Easttown” each received five. In addition to a Best Drama Series nod, “Succession” dominated the acting categories, with two of the six nominations in the Best Actor in a Drama Series category (Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong), two of six for supporting actress (J. Smith Cameron and Sarah Snook) and three of six for supporting actor (Nicholas Braun, Kieran Culkin and Matthew Macfadyen).



“The Good Fight,” “Only Murders in the Building,” “Ted Lasso,” “This Is Us” and “Wandavision” each received four nominations, with nine programs receiving three: “Dopesick,” “Dr. Death,” “The Great,” “Hacks,” “Midnight Mass,” “Pose,” “Squid Game,” “The Underground Railroad” and “What We Do in the Shadows.”



Nominees in the Best Drama Series category are “Evil,” “For All Mankind,” “The Good Fight,” “Pose,” “Squid Game,” “Succession,” “This Is Us” and “Yellowjackets.” Comedy-series nominees are “The Great,” “Hacks,” “Insecure,” “Only Murders in the Building,” “The Other Two,” “Reservation Dogs,” “Ted Lasso” and “What We Do in the Shadows.”



Limited series nominee are “Dopesick,” “Dr. Death,” “It’s a Sin,” “Maid,” “Mare of Easttown,” “Midnight Mass,” “The Underground Railroad” and “WandaVision,” while TV-movie nods went to “Come From Away,” “List of a Lifetime,” “The Map of Tiny Perfect Things,” “Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia,” “Oslo” and “Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas.”



Boosted by “Succession,” “Mare of Easttown” and “Hacks,” HBO led all platforms in nominations with 20, followed by Netflix with 18 and Hulu with 11.



Winners will be announced at the Critics Choice Awards ceremony on Sunday, Jan. 9. Nominees in the film categories will be revealed on Monday, Dec. 13.



The complete list of nominees:



*BEST DRAMA SERIES*



Evil (Paramount+)

For All Mankind (Apple TV+)

The Good Fight (Paramount+)

Pose (FX)

Squid Game (Netflix)

Succession (HBO)

This Is Us (NBC)

Yellowjackets (Showtime)



*BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES*



Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us (NBC)

Mike Colter – Evil (Paramount+)

Brian Cox – Succession (HBO)

Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game (Netflix)

Billy Porter – Pose (FX)

Jeremy Strong – Succession (HBO)



*BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES*



Uzo Aduba – In Treatment (HBO)

Chiara Aurelia – Cruel Summer (Freeform)

Christine Baranski – The Good Fight (Paramount+)

Katja Herbers – Evil (Paramount+)

Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets (Showtime)

MJ Rodriguez – Pose (FX)



*BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES*



Nicholas Braun – Succession (HBO)

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Kieran Culkin – Succession (HBO)

Justin Hartley – This Is Us (NBC)

Matthew Macfadyen – Succession (HBO)

Mandy Patinkin – The Good Fight (Paramount+)



*BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES*



Andrea Martin – Evil (Paramount+)

Audra McDonald – The Good Fight (Paramount+)

Christine Lahti – Evil (Paramount+)

J. Smith-Cameron – Succession (HBO)

Sarah Snook – Succession (HBO)

Susan Kelechi Watson – This Is Us (NBC)



*BEST COMEDY SERIES*



The Great (Hulu)

Hacks (HBO Max)

Insecure (HBO)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

The Other Two (HBO Max)

Reservation Dogs (FX on Hulu)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)



*BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES*



Iain Armitage – Young Sheldon (CBS)

Nicholas Hoult – The Great (Hulu)

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Kayvan Novak – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)



*BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES*



Elle Fanning – The Great (Hulu)

Renée Elise Goldsberry – Girls5eva (Peacock)

Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Sandra Oh – The Chair (Netflix)

Issa Rae – Insecure (HBO)

Jean Smart – Hacks (HBO Max)



*BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES*



Ncuti Gatwa – Sex Education (Netflix)

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Brandon Scott Jones – Ghosts (CBS)

Ray Romano – Made for Love (HBO Max)

Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live (NBC)



*BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES*



Hannah Einbinder – Hacks (HBO Max)

Kristin Chenoweth – Schmigadoon! (Apple TV+)

Molly Shannon – The Other Two (HBO Max)

Cecily Strong – Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Josie Totah – Saved By the Bell (Peacock)

Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)



*BEST LIMITED SERIES*



Dopesick (Hulu)

Dr. Death (Peacock)

It’s a Sin (HBO Max)

Maid (Netflix)

Mare of Easttown (HBO)

Midnight Mass (Netflix)

The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video)

WandaVision (Disney+)



*BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION*



Come From Away (Apple TV+)

List of a Lifetime (Lifetime)

The Map of Tiny Perfect Things (Amazon Prime Video)

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia (Lifetime)

Oslo (HBO)

Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas (The Roku Channel)



*BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION*



Olly Alexander – It’s a Sin (HBO Max)

Paul Bettany – WandaVision (Disney+)

William Jackson Harper – Love Life (HBO Max)

Joshua Jackson – Dr. Death (Peacock)

Michael Keaton – Dopesick (Hulu)

Hamish Linklater – Midnight Mass (Netflix)



*BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION*



Danielle Brooks – Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia (Lifetime)

Cynthia Erivo – Genius: Aretha (National Geographic)

Thuso Mbedu – The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video)

Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision (Disney+)

Margaret Qualley – Maid (Netflix)

Kate Winslet – Mare of Easttown (HBO)



*BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION*



Murray Bartlett – The White Lotus (HBO)

Zach Gilford – Midnight Mass (Netflix)

William Jackson Harper – The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video)

Evan Peters – Mare of Easttown (HBO)

Christian Slater – Dr. Death (Peacock)

Courtney B. Vance – Genius: Aretha (National Geographic)



*BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION*



Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus (HBO)

Kaitlyn Dever – Dopesick (Hulu)

Kathryn Hahn – WandaVision (Disney+)

Melissa McCarthy – Nine Perfect Strangers (Hulu)

Julianne Nicholson – Mare of Easttown (HBO)

Jean Smart – Mare of Easttown (HBO)



*BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE SERIES*



Acapulco (Apple TV+)

Call My Agent! (Netflix)

Lupin (Netflix)

Money Heist (Netflix)

Narcos: Mexico (Netflix)

Squid Game (Netflix)



*BEST ANIMATED SERIES*



Big Mouth (Netflix)

Bluey (Disney+)

Bob’s Burgers (Fox)

The Great North (Fox)

Q-Force (Netflix)

What If…? (Disney+)



*BEST TALK SHOW*



The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock)

Desus & Mero (Showtime)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (Bravo)



*BEST COMEDY SPECIAL*



Bo Burnham: Inside (Netflix)

Good Timing with Jo Firestone (Peacock)

James Acaster: Cold Lasagne Hate Myself 1999 (Vimeo)

Joyelle Nicole Johnson: Love Joy (Peacock)

Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American (Netflix)

Trixie Mattel: One Night Only (YouTube)